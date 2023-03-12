NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) Short Interest Update

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the February 13th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NextPlay Technologies Stock Down 14.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 38,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,733. NextPlay Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86.

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. NextPlay Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.88% and a negative net margin of 1,295.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that NextPlay Technologies will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NextPlay Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 81,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NextPlay Technologies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 418,384 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 757.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 118,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 5.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates under the following segments: NextMedia Division, NextFinTech Division, and NextTrip Division. The NextMedia Division consists of HotPlay and Rehnhart/Zappware. The NextFinTech division consists of Longroot and NextBank. The NextTrip division includes NextTrip holdings.

