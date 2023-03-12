NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) Short Interest Update

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the February 13th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:NXTP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 38,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,733. NextPlay Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86.
NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. NextPlay Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.88% and a negative net margin of 1,295.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that NextPlay Technologies will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates under the following segments: NextMedia Division, NextFinTech Division, and NextTrip Division. The NextMedia Division consists of HotPlay and Rehnhart/Zappware. The NextFinTech division consists of Longroot and NextBank. The NextTrip division includes NextTrip holdings.
