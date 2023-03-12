NFT (NFT) Reaches Market Cap of $624,253.25

NFT (NFT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. NFT has a market cap of $624,253.25 and approximately $296.22 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFT has traded up 14% against the dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00011017 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00034562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00035699 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00022442 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004721 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00226242 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,663.80 or 1.00079563 BTC.

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01699438 USD and is down -11.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $5,452.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

