Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Short Interest Update

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 2,512.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Trading Down 2.7 %

Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. 5,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,253. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

