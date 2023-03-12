Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Short Interest Update

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 2,512.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Trading Down 2.7 %
Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. 5,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,253. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.
About Nokian Renkaat Oyj
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nokian Renkaat Oyj (NKRKY)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.