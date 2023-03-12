Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Stake Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,365,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,918 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $161,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 28,220 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $17.49 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $766.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

