Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires 38,350 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38,350 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LW. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lamb Weston Trading Down 1.6 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on LW. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $97.63 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $102.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.41 and a 200 day moving average of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.