Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires 38,350 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 130.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38,350 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $639,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $102.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

