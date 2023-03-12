Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires 40,417 Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,417 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 718.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,636,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,120,000 after buying an additional 1,436,654 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 1,522.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 882,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after buying an additional 828,144 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,902,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 429.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 529,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 429,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 556,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 379,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBCP opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

