Nomura Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 176,164 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.65% of Summit Midstream Partners worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 9.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 21.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 90.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 58,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 27,831 shares during the last quarter. 45.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Summit Midstream Partners

In other news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $29,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,166 shares in the company, valued at $402,154. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Summit Midstream Partners Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE:SMLP opened at $17.28 on Friday. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

