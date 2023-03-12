Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,239 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NIO by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

NIO stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.93.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.27 price objective (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

