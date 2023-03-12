Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $2.90 Million Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,939 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RARE. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 141,945 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.94. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $85.53.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $103.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 194.71% and a negative return on equity of 110.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,732.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $175,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,732.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,940 shares of company stock worth $310,388 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RARE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

