Nomura Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 110,917 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

MRTX stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by $0.23. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,957.44% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MRTX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $367,498.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 3,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $169,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,777 shares in the company, valued at $7,865,008.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $367,498.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,409. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mirati Therapeutics



Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

