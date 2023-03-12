Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,008 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of ACM Research worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 12.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ACM Research by 69.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $641.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ACM Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

