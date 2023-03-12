Nomura Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 108,190 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.66% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,777,000 after buying an additional 202,372 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,127,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,278,000 after buying an additional 62,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,892,000 after buying an additional 119,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,902,000 after buying an additional 58,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of BJRI opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.43 million, a P/E ratio of 173.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $36.14.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $29,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

See Also

