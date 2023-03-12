Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $2.51 Million Position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Altitude Acquisition Stock Performance

Altitude Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98.

Altitude Acquisition Profile

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on travel, travel technology and travel-related businesses.

