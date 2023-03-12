Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $2.51 Million Position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.
Altitude Acquisition Stock Performance
Altitude Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98.
Altitude Acquisition Profile
Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on travel, travel technology and travel-related businesses.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altitude Acquisition (ALTU)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.