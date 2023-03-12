Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Update

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Nordea Bank Abp Stock Performance

Nordea Bank Abp stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,509. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. Nordea Bank Abp has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $12.92.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

