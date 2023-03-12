Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Nordic American Tankers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Nordic American Tankers has a payout ratio of 107.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 133.3%.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Down 1.9 %

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $816.40 million, a PE ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 0.14.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NAT. B. Riley upped their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

