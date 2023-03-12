Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $537,007,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $338,456,000 after buying an additional 1,407,958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.45. 1,630,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,025. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.91. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.17.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

