NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Increases Dividend to $0.64 Per Share

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

NorthWestern has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. NorthWestern has a dividend payout ratio of 71.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NorthWestern to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.5%.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $55.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.42. NorthWestern has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.11.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWE. Mizuho increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim lowered NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at $250,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 79.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at $200,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in NorthWestern by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in NorthWestern by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

