Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Short Interest Update

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 320,800 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 259,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Performance

NMG stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.32. 36,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,978. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 69.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

