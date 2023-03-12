Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Short Interest Update

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 320,800 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 259,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Performance
NMG stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.32. 36,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,978. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nouveau Monde Graphite
Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile
Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.