Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NCA opened at $8.55 on Friday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $9.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.