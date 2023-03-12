Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 3rd

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of JQC opened at $5.16 on Friday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
