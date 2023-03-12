Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,534,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 20,536 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 394,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 31,620 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NKG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. 26,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,314. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

