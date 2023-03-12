Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

JLS opened at $16.14 on Friday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $18.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

