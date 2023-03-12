Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 3rd

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $8.63 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.72.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

