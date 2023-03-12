Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 3rd

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NNY opened at $8.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $9.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,884 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 20.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 27,202 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

