Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 254.8% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $531,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1,098.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 29,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares in the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NQP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.13. 84,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,286. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

