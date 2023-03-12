Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (JPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on April 3rd

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $22.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13.

Get Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 301,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 110,133 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 23.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 30,753 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 22.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 17.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks to provide high level current income and total return. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.