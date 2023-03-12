Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 3rd

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NBB opened at $16.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $20.30.
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
