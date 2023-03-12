Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 3rd

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NBB opened at $16.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBB. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

