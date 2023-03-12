Nuvei’s (NVEI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nuvei from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised shares of Nuvei from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.57.

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.90. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $79.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Nuvei by 79.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Nuvei by 1,958.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

