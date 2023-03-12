NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,198 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 34.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 66.6% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,560 shares of company stock valued at $50,272,657. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $229.65 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.24 billion, a PE ratio of 131.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.14.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

