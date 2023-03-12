NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.01 on April 5th

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.014 per share by the semiconductor provider on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

NXP Semiconductors has raised its dividend by an average of 39.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. NXP Semiconductors has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $12.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $175.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $198.28.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 40.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

