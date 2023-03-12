O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Update

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OIIIF remained flat at $1.08 during midday trading on Friday. O3 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship properties include Marban Property, which covers 7,525 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada; and the Alpha property, which covers 7,754 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec.

