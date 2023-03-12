Oakview Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,261 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 6.6% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.2% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 117.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 19.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $198.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.36.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

