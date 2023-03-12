Oakview Capital Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,506 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 104,262 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 4.0% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $148.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.76%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

