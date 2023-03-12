Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 196.6% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ono Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,741. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

