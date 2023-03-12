Ontology Gas Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.01 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Ontology Gas token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001207 BTC on exchanges. Ontology Gas has a market capitalization of $83.81 million and $2.01 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ontology Gas has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas’ launch date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,821,775 tokens. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

