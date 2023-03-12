Ontology One Day Trading Volume Hits $15.13 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Ontology has a market cap of $169.43 million and $15.13 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000943 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ontology has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,469.28 or 0.07159541 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00070598 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00026615 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00054355 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000280 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022877 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.