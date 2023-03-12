Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Short Interest Update

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 157.3% from the February 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Opawica Explorations Stock Up 896.4 %
Opawica Explorations stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. 4,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,364. Opawica Explorations has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.
Opawica Explorations Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Opawica Explorations (OPWEF)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.