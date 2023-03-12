Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Short Interest Update

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 157.3% from the February 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Opawica Explorations Stock Up 896.4 %

Opawica Explorations stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. 4,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,364. Opawica Explorations has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get Opawica Explorations alerts:

Opawica Explorations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Opawica Explorations, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. It operates its projects through the development of exploration properties using acquiring further exploration properties and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.