Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Increased to $82.50 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ORCL has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Oracle from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.82.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $226.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.60 and its 200-day moving average is $79.13.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 221.89% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

