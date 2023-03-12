Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.62-13.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.75 billion.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $84.07 on Friday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.60 and its 200 day moving average is $79.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 221.89%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 25,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

