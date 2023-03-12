Orchid (OXT) Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $57.45 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010941 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00033775 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00035446 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022169 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004573 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00228564 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,149.62 or 0.99872991 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08269382 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $2,054,833.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

