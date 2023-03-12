Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Short Interest Update

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Orica Price Performance
Orica stock remained flat at $10.78 on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432. Orica has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.
Orica Company Profile
