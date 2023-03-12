Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Short Interest Update

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Orica Price Performance

Orica stock remained flat at $10.78 on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432. Orica has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

Get Orica alerts:

Orica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Orica Ltd. engages in the provision of mining and infrastructure solutions. The firm is also involved in manufacturing and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions; mining and tunneling support systems to the mining and infrastructure markets; and various chemical products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.