Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Origin Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Origin Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,683. Origin Energy has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55.

Get Origin Energy alerts:

Origin Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0912 per share. This represents a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Origin Energy’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Origin Energy’s payout ratio is presently 88.17%.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Ltd. is an integrated energy company, which engages in exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.