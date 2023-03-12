P2P Global Investments (LON:P2P) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $826.00

P2P Global Investments PLC (LON:P2P – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 826 ($9.93) and traded as high as GBX 828 ($9.96). P2P Global Investments shares last traded at GBX 826 ($9.93), with a volume of 23,968 shares traded.

P2P Global Investments Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 68.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73. The company has a market cap of £617.42 million and a PE ratio of 20.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 826 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 826.

P2P Global Investments Company Profile

P2P Global Investments PLC is a closed ended mutual fund launched and managed by Marshall Wace LLP. It is Co-managed by MW Eaglewood Europe LLP. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in consumer loans, SME loans, advances against corporate trade receivables and/or purchases of corporate trade receivables.

