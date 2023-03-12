Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) PT Lowered to $12.00

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PTVE. Mizuho cut their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Pactiv Evergreen from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.44. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $12.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 4,426.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,554 shares during the period. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

