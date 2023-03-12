Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 300.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,723 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,497.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,706,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,658,693.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,706,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,089 shares of company stock valued at $21,518,762 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.77.

Shares of PANW opened at $185.71 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The firm has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,532.52, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.87 and a 200-day moving average of $161.82.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

