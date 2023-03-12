PARSIQ (PRQ) Hits Market Cap of $19.95 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $19.95 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00432524 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,027.65 or 0.29235789 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ launched on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

