PARSIQ (PRQ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.67 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $20.00 million and $1.67 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000502 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

