Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.44

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.44 and traded as low as $18.50. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 9,510 shares.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBHC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients and cash management sweep accounts, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

