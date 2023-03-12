Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for CLS (LON:CLI)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 175 ($2.10) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.47) target price on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday.

CLS stock opened at GBX 137.40 ($1.65) on Wednesday. CLS has a 52-week low of GBX 130.20 ($1.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 231 ($2.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £545.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 151.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 153.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a GBX 5.35 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.60. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,580.65%.

In related news, insider Andrew Kirkman sold 12,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.74), for a total value of £18,068.45 ($21,727.33). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 293 shares of company stock valued at $45,045. 57.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

